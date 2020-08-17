Image copyright Reuters Image caption Blackburn with Darwen brought in new measures in July after a spike in Covid-19 cases

A wedding reception of more than 100 guests has been broken up by police in Blackburn.

Blackburn with Darwen brought in extra measures on 14 July after a spike in Covid-19 cases to try to avoid a Leicester-style local lockdown.

Officers said it was a "significant breach of Covid restrictions" that "puts everyone at risk" but have not disclosed the location.

The gathering on Sunday was dispersed and no further action was taken.

'Clear breach'

In a statement police said: "Disappointing incident in Blackburn this evening.

"Officers have attended a report of a significant breach of Covid restrictions, and found over 100 guests at a wedding reception.

"This is a clear breach of both local and national restrictions that puts everyone attending at risk.

"Officers have engaged with the attendees and at police instruction the gathering was dispersed without further issue.

"Please work with us to help keep everyone safe by following the guidelines and restrictions."

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk