A teenager who killed teaching assistant Lindsay Birbeck and buried her body in a cemetery has been jailed.

Rocky Marciano Price, 17, was captured on CCTV pulling a wheelie bin with Mrs Birbeck's body inside it, before she was found dead in a shallow grave.

Price, who previously could not be named, was convicted of her murder on Wednesday.

Mrs Birbeck, 47, was missing for two weeks before her body was found at Accrington Cemetery on 24 August 2019.

At Preston Crown Court the judge, Mrs Justice Yip, jailed Price, 17 and of Accrington, for life, with a minimum tariff of 16 years in custody.

The court heard how Mrs Birbeck left her home in Accrington for a walk to a nearby wooded area known as the Coppice.

Price, who was 16 at the time, had been on the prowl in the woods for lone females and is thought to have killed her shortly after she entered the Coppice.

His victim was discovered wrapped in two plastic bags in a makeshift grave 12 days after she went missing.

After the CCTV clip of a young male pulling a blue wheelie bin behind him on Burnley Road was released by police, Price's parents took him to a police station to be arrested.

