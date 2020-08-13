Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Price previously could not be named due to reporting restrictions

The 17-year-old boy convicted of murdering teaching assistant Lindsay Birbeck has been named as Rocky Marciano Price.

The 47-year-old mother-of-two's body was found in a shallow grave in Accrington Cemetery two weeks after she went missing while walking in 2019.

Price, who previously could not be named due to reporting restrictions, was found guilty of her murder at Preston Crown Court on Wednesday.

He will be sentenced on Friday.

The 17-year-old had admitted moving Mrs Birbeck's body in a wheelie bin, but had claimed he buried her for a stranger who had promised him money.

He was caught on CCTV with the wheelie bin and the footage was used by police in an appeal.

His conviction came a year to the day that she went missing.

