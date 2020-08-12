Image copyright Family handout Image caption Lindsay Birbeck was reported missing after failing to return home

A 17-year-old boy has been found guilty of the murder of a teaching assistant.

The body of Lindsay Birbeck, 47, was found in a shallow grave in Accrington Cemetery, Lancashire, 12 days after she went missing on 12 August 2019.

The verdict came a year to the day since Mrs Birbeck went missing while out walking in Huncoat.

He admitted moving the mother-of-two's body and claimed he buried her for a stranger who promised him money, Preston Crown Court heard.

'Prowling the woods'

Mrs Birbeck's 17-year-old daughter Sarah raised the alarm when her mother did not return from her afternoon walk to have tea at 18:00 BST.

Mrs Birbeck had left her home in Burnley Road, Accrington, to stroll in a nearby wooded area known as the Coppice.

The court heard her attacker had been prowling the woods for lone females and is thought to have killed Mrs Birbeck shortly after she entered the Coppice.

Her killer, who was 16 at the time, attended a police station several days after her naked body was discovered wrapped in two plastic bags following a police CCTV appeal.

The teenager, who cannot be named because of his age, denied murder and manslaughter.

But he admitted dragging a bin, with Mrs Birbeck inside, from the Coppice across Burnley Road to the cemetery where he buried her.

'Implausible fiction'

He claimed a man had approached him with the promise of a large cash reward if he disposed of the body.

He stated: "I have not met this man before. I have not met him since, nor have I had any contact with him.

"He has not paid me any money. He told me that he would leave the money for me near where the body had been at first once everything was clear."

The prosecution said the defendant's account was "implausible fiction".

Another woman said a lone male wearing a grey tracksuit with his hood up had followed her on her walk shortly before Mrs Birbeck entered the Coppice.

She said she feared for her safety and he was getting closer when she startled him by glancing back.

A post-mortem examination concluded the cause of Mrs Birbeck's death was neck injuries. No evidence of a sexual assault could be found.

An attempt had also been made to cut off a leg, possibly with a saw.

The teenager is due to be sentenced on Friday.

