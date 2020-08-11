Image copyright Family handout Image caption Lindsay Birbeck was reported missing after failing to return home

A teaching assistant may have been killed by someone she knew rather than a stranger, a court has heard.

The body of Lindsay Birbeck, 47, was found in a shallow grave in Accrington Cemetery, Lancashire, 12 days after she went missing on 12 August 2019.

A 17-year-old boy on trial for murder admits moving the mum-of-two's body and claims he buried her for a stranger who promised him money.

He denies murder and manslaughter and has chosen not to give evidence.

In his closing speech at Preston Crown Court, defence counsel Mark Fenhalls QC told jurors they could not be sure the teenager, who cannot be named, was the killer of Mrs Birbeck, who died from neck injuries.

He said: "He has admitted from the outset that he buried her.

"I suggest all the DNA and scientific evidence gathered points to his guilt on that and none of it points to him being the killer."

Mr Fenhalls pointed out that the evidence was not consistent with a stranger attack with no signs of a sexual assault, bruising, cuts, stab wounds, blows to the head or any defensive injuries.

He said: "You may conclude with the absence of those injuries it at least opens the door to the possibility that she was not on her guard, she did not fight back and she was perhaps killed by someone she knew."

David McLachlan QC, prosecuting, told the jury: "It's a complete nonsense that someone who had killed Mrs Birbeck then entrusted the help of a random passer-by to get rid of a body.

"It is the only story that [the defendant] can come up with to explain away his actions that day."

The teenager has pleaded guilty to the offence of assisting an offender.

