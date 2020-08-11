Image copyright PA Media Image caption Pendle in Lancashire has reported the highest number of cases in the country this week

Stricter lockdown measures could be introduced in two areas of the North West, as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the region.

Pendle in Lancashire has reported the highest number of cases in the country, while in Oldham, Greater Manchester, cases almost doubled in a week.

People living in the areas are currently not allowed to visit other households or mix in indoor venues.

Authorities have urged residents to take tests and to "obey the guidance".

Pendle Borough Council said people should "act now" and get a test even if they were not showing any symptoms.

Leader Mohammed Iqbal said: "Coronavirus is spreading between households and within households so it's really important that everyone follows these local measures.

"If we don't, we'll be heading for much stricter measures so please do all you can now to stop the virus spreading further.

"Stick to your household bubbles and do not have visitors to your home or visit people at their home."

Image caption In Pendle, the council urged residents get a test even if they were not showing any symptoms

Oldham followed Pendle and Blackburn with Darwen in Lancashire by introducing new measures at the end of July.

Leaders in Oldham warned that it could face a local lockdown similar to the one imposed in Leicester, if numbers continued to increase.

For the week ending 8 August, the council said there was 255 new cases in Oldham, compared with 137 the previous week.

Deputy leader Arooj Shah said the borough had "on the whole been behaving responsibly".

"But coronavirus has not gone away - and rates are now rising. To avoid a second lockdown, there is no time to lose," he said.

"We need everyone to act now and make changes to the way they live, to prevent strict lockdown restrictions being implemented in the coming days or weeks."

Figures showed cases were rising in all age groups and all communities, the council added.

Image copyright Empics

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk