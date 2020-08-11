Image copyright Environment Agency Image caption It is the second time in a week that the area around Burrow Beck has flooded

Fire crews were called out to more than 30 reports of flooding in Lancashire following storms overnight.

Lancaster, Warton, Kirkham, Hesketh Bank and Tarleton were among the areas affected.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said it received more than 60 calls and urged motorists not to drive through flood water.

A spokesman said plans were under way to prepare for more storms expected on Tuesday evening.

"In Lancaster, Burrow Beck has flooded around Lentworth Drive and Cranwell Avenue, and a number of properties have been affected," he said

"As a result, we are working with Lancaster City Council and Lancashire County Council to open a rest centre in Scotforth for those residents whose properties have been affected.

"There are a number of road closures in place because of the flooding and we ask people not to drive through flood water."

The area around Burrow Beck flooded for the second time in a week, though homes did not need to be evacuated.

Lightning also damaged the rail signalling system between Preston and Lancaster, causing delays and cancellations on some trains.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms covering most of the UK until Thursday night.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk