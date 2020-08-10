Image copyright Family handout Image caption Lindsay Birbeck was reported missing after failing to return home

A teenager accused of murdering a teaching assistant has chosen not to give evidence in his defence.

Lindsay Birbeck, 47, was found dead in Accrington Cemetery in Lancashire, 12 days after she went missing on 12 August 2019.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, admits moving her body in a bin and burying it for a stranger who promised him money.

But he denies the murder and manslaughter of the mother of two.

After Mrs Birbeck's body was discovered, detectives issued a CCTV still of a male pulling a wheelie bin along Burnley Road.

The defendant, then aged 16, went on to voluntarily attend a police station with family members.

In a prepared statement, he admitted moving the bin and burying the body but said he was not involved in Mrs Birbeck's death.

He said he was walking alone in the area when he was approached by a stranger who promised him "a lot of money" if he disposed of a body.

The teenager has pleaded guilty to the offence of assisting an offender.

But prosecutors say the "stranger" does not exist and that the teenager was responsible for Mrs Birbeck's murder.

Preston Crown Court heard a post-mortem examination concluded the cause of Mrs Birbeck's death was neck injuries, and a Home Office pathologist said "severe compressive force" appeared to have been used.

The trial continues.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk