Blackburn crash: Motorcyclist killed in crash on Alan Shearer Way
- 8 August 2020
A motorcyclist who was in a crash with a Range Rover has died, police have said.
The man, believed to be in his 50s, was riding a Triumph motorbike when he was involved in the crash on Alan Shearer Way in Blackburn before 07:00 BST.
He suffered serious injuries and died a short time later, Lancashire Police said.
Officers are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.