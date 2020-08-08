Lancashire

Blackburn crash: Motorcyclist killed in crash on Alan Shearer Way

  • 8 August 2020
Image caption The crash happened at the junction with Aqueduct Road and Bolton Road

A motorcyclist who was in a crash with a Range Rover has died, police have said.

The man, believed to be in his 50s, was riding a Triumph motorbike when he was involved in the crash on Alan Shearer Way in Blackburn before 07:00 BST.

He suffered serious injuries and died a short time later, Lancashire Police said.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

