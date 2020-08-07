Image copyright Google Image caption PC Oliver Norris, from the Lancashire force, twice breached professional standards of behaviour, the police watchdog said

A police officer has been sacked for having relationships with two women he met during the course of his duties.

PC Oliver Norris, from the Lancashire force, abused his position for sexual purposes, the police watchdog said following an investigation.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said: "Such behaviour... has no place in policing."

A misconduct hearing, arranged by the force, found the 34-year-old guilty of gross misconduct.

The IOPC said PC Norris had breached police professional standards of behaviour twice, using his role to actively engage with two women in 2016 and 2017.

The panel found he had committed misconduct with regard to his contact with one of the women and gross misconduct with regard to his contact with the second woman.

The panel dismissed the officer from the force with immediate effect.

Regional director Amanda Rowe said: "Such behaviour - an abuse of his position for sexual purpose - has no place in policing, and the panel's decision shows that such actions will not be tolerated."