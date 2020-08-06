Image copyright Blackpool Council Image caption The council wants to regenerate the centre of the Lancashire seaside town

A bid for £50m of government regeneration cash has been submitted by Blackpool Council for plans including an upgrade of the town's illuminations.

The bid also incorporates a plan to relocate its magistrates court and new roads around Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone.

It is one of 101 UK towns bidding for a share of the £3.6bn Town Deal fund.

Paul Smith, chairman of Blackpool's Town Deal Board, said: "Investment is needed more than ever."

The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the magistrates court would relocate from New Bonny Street to the site of the former Devonshire Road Hospital near the Queens Park regeneration area in Layton.

'Wow factor'

This would free up the courts site for the £300m Blackpool Central leisure development.

The council said it also wanted to invest more money to give the annual illuminations light show a "wow factor".

Mr Smith said the government funding would play "an important part in the kick-starting" the town's economy after the coronavirus pandemic.

Council leader Lyn Williams praised residents whose feedback in an online consultation provided the input for the bid.

She said: "The input has been considered and thoughtful, and is vital in helping us create a plan for the future of Blackpool."

Other projects that would be funded if the application is successful include the development of new digital technology to help retail, leisure and transport, a youth hub to help young unemployed people get into work and a town centre-based development to help start-ups and small businesses.

