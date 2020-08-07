Image copyright PA Media Image caption Preston has seen a rise in positive tests for coronavirus

Lockdown measures are being reintroduced in Preston from midnight after a rise in Covid-19 cases.

Residents in the Lancashire city are facing stricter restrictions, which include banning separate households from meeting each other at home.

The council had already asked residents to follow extra precautions in a bid to halt the spread of the virus.

This brings Preston in line with measures in east Lancashire, Greater Manchester and parts of west Yorkshire.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has confirmed the restrictions in these areas will remain in place "as the data does not yet show a decrease in the transmission of this terrible virus".

Any changes to the measures will be announced by 14 August following a review next week, he added.

He said the decision to extend the restrictions to Preston was "at the request of the local area".

Analysis

By Daniel Wainwright, BBC England Data Unit

New cases of Covid-19 in Preston increased substantially with 43 (30 per 100,000 population) in the week to 2 August, compared with 30 (21 per 100,000) the week before.

Blackburn with Darwen and Pendle recorded higher rates in the same week - both of which are subject to the current tightened lockdown in east Lancashire.

Preston's figure is likely to rise over the next few days as early figures for 4 August show 16 cases recorded so far that day, but data for the past few days is always subject to revision.

The measures for Preston will be kept under review with potential for even stronger localised measures from the local authority if the new rules on gatherings are not followed, the government has said.

Pools, indoor gyms and other leisure facilities will continue to remain closed in Leicester, Bradford and Blackburn.

Shielding will also continue for individuals in Blackburn with Darwen, and Leicester city.

