Lockdown measures could return to Preston in the next few days after a rise in Covid-19 cases, Lancashire's director of public health said.

Dr Sakthi Karunanithi expects stricter rules to be imposed in the city as they have been in east Lancashire, Greater Manchester and parts of West Yorkshire.

The council has already asked residents to follow a number of extra measures in a bid to halt the spread of the virus.

Data from Public Health England shows a rise in new Covid-19 cases in the city.

Preston recorded 49 new cases of coronavirus in the week to 31 July, more than double the week before when there were 22 - this meant almost 35 cases per 100,000 population.

There were 18 cases recorded on the 29 July alone. Numbers have fallen since but data from recent days are subject to revision.

Dr Karunanithi told BBC Radio Lancashire he expects the government to impose restrictions "in the next few days"

"That is my personal and professional opinion given the statistics, the direction of travel and given the size of the issue," he said.

Further updates on possible new measures are expected on Thursday following a government review meeting to discuses local authorities, Dr Karunanithi said.

"We will get to know after that meeting if there are any restrictions that will be brought in or [if] any support will be given to us as well," he added.

