Homes in Lancaster have been evacuated due to flooding caused by heavy rain.

Firefighters helped about 20 residents move from sheltered accommodation in Lentworth Drive, Scotforth, to a nearby rest centre at St Paul's Church.

The Environment Agency (EA) said the flooding was exacerbated by debris, including a roadworks barrier which had been pulled off, causing a blockage to Burrow Beck.

A substation also flooded, leaving around 40 properties without power.

around 20 residents from sheltered accommodation in Lentworth Drive have been moved to St Paul's Parish hall in Scotforth Road.

"All residents are accounted for, safe and well," the force said.

"All residents are accounted for, safe and well," the force said.

road closures are in place in Lentworth Drive, Barton Road and Hala Square.

The EA said while more rain was expected, flood warnings are due to be removed shortly and it was not expecting "any further impacts".

Andy Brown, from the agency, said: "Heavy rainfall over the last 24 hours caused the upper reaches of the River Wyre and Burrow Beck in Lancaster to rise.

"Defences at Garstang were deployed, however, we understand a number of properties around Burrow Beck have experienced flooding, along with more experiencing power cuts.

"We believe this is due to a blockage under a footbridge, caused by a plastic road barrier."

He added staff were removing it as well as ensuring there were no other blockages.

