Image copyright Family handout Image caption Lindsay Birbeck was reported missing after failing to return home

A teenager accused of murdering a teaching assistant said he was offered money by a stranger to move her body, a jury has heard.

Preston Crown Court was told the body of Lindsay Birbeck, 47, was found in a shallow grave at the back of Accrington Cemetery on 24 August 2019.

The 17-year-old male defendant, who cannot be named because of his age, is accused of killing the mother of two and concealing her body.

He denies murder and manslaughter.

Mrs Birbeck left her home on 12 August for a walk to a nearby area of woodland known as the Coppice, the court heard.

It is alleged the 17-year-old killed Mrs Birbeck shortly after she entered the Coppice and concealed her body in a blue wheelie bin, which he dragged across to the cemetery five days later.

The court heard how the defendant, then aged 16, voluntarily attended a police station with family members following a CCTV appeal by police.

In a prepared statement, he admitted moving the bin and burying the body but said he was not involved in Mrs Birbeck's death.

He said he was walking alone in the area when he was approached by a stranger who promised him "a lot of money" if he disposed of a body.

The 17-year-old said: "I have not met this man before. I have not met him since, nor have I had any contact with him.

"He has not paid me any money. He told me that he would leave the money for me near where the body had been at first once everything was clear.

"I cannot describe the man other than to say he was white, male, spoke English."

The defendant has admitted assisting an offender, but prosecutors allege he "is in fact the mystery man and he is guilty of murder".

The trial continues.

