A man has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a cyclist was hit by a car.

The victim had been cycling on the pavement in Fleetwood, Lancashire, on Sunday at 13:30 BST when he was struck by a Peugeot 206, police have said.

The driver then allegedly reversed over the man before making off from the scene, police added.

Gareth Baker, 24, of Harbour Way, Fleetwood, is also charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He is due to appear before Blackpool Magistrates' Court later.

The cyclist, in his 20s, suffered serious injuries to his arm and leg and was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment after the incident at the junction of Heathfield Road and Lindel Road.

