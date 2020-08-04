Image copyright Reuters Image caption Blackburn with Darwen brought in new measures in July after a spike in Covid-19 cases

A contact tracing system in which council staff use local knowledge to track people NHS Test and Trace cannot find has been launched in Blackburn.

The set-up means if the NHS service cannot contact a resident within two days, their details will be passed to Blackburn with Darwen Council.

After a further two days without contact, the council's team will visit people to offer advice and support.

The council said the Lancashire borough was "already seeing benefits".

Blackburn with Darwen brought in extra measures on 14 July after a spike in Covid-19 cases.

Latest government figures showed the rate for new cases had fallen slightly from 81.9 cases per 100,000 people in the week to 24 July to 77.9 in the week to 31 July.

A total of 116 new cases were recorded in the seven days up to 31 July.

Image caption The team will use local knowledge to contact people that NHS Test and Trace cannot

Paul Fleming, the council's director of business change, said the system, launched in partnership with Public Health England, complements the national service "because we have the local knowledge of the area and the ability to send officers round to people's addresses".

He continued: "Our system is also beneficial because we can refer those who need to isolate to local support services if necessary."

He added that the council was "already seeing its benefits as we have managed to contact people the national system couldn't".

The system will see contacts passed to a local team, who will use different numbers and emails held by the council to "improve our chances" of contacting residents, a spokesman said.

He added if the team received no response to texts, calls and emails within two days, a staff member would visit.

The national system would then be updated with any new contacts.

