Image copyright Family handout Image caption Matthew Pearson's family said their lives without him "will never be the same again"

A "loving, kind and intelligent" man has died more than two weeks after being attacked in the street in Blackpool.

Matthew Pearson, 42, was knocked unconscious in the attack on Lytham Road at about 18:45 BST on 18 July.

He regained consciousness, but later became unwell and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital, where he died on Sunday, Lancashire Police said.

His family said their lives without him "will never be the same again".

A police spokesman said a murder investigation had been launched and a post-mortem examination was due to take place.

A 44-year-old man from Blackpool charged with causing grievous bodily harm in connection with the attack appeared before magistrates on 22 July.

A 29-year-old woman, held on suspicion of assault, was bailed pending further inquiries.

Appealing for information, Det Insp Mark Dickinson said officers were "seeking to build a detailed picture of the incident and specifically what happened to him on 18 July".

He said after regaining consciousness, the 42-year-old had walked to a nearby address, but had later become unwell and been taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

He was treated for serious head injuries and later transferred to Preston, where he died.

The force spokesman said detectives were trying to piece together Mr Pearson's last movements on the day he was assaulted and the days leading up to him being taken to hospital.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk