Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption The arrest was voluntarily referred to the IOPC by Lancashire Police on 13 January

A PC from Lancashire has been charged with common assault in connection with an arrest captured on CCTV and shared on social media.

An Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation was started following the arrest of a 34-year-old man in Accrington on 8 January.

An IOPC spokeswoman said as a result, 26-year-old PC Saul Hignett had been charged with common assault.

PC Hignett is due before Manchester Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The spokeswoman said footage of the arrest, which showed the man being restrained by a number of officers, was shared online.

She said as a result, the matter was voluntarily referred to the IOPC by Lancashire Police on 13 January.