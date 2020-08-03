Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was left with serious injuries, police have confirmed

A cyclist was left seriously injured when a driver reversed over him in what police said was "a deliberate attack".

The victim had been cycling on the pavement in Fleetwood, Lancashire, on Sunday at 13:30 BST when he was hit by a Peugeot 206 car.

The driver then reversed over the man before making off from the scene, police said.

A 25-year-old man, from Fleetwood, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is in custody.

The cyclist, in his 20s, suffered serious injuries to his arm and leg and was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment after the incident at the junction of Heathfield Road and Lindel Road.

Det Ch Insp Alisa Wilson said "inquiries suggest a man was deliberately targeted and we are appealing for information".

