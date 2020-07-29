Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Roehl Ribaya became the last patient to leave the unit in Blackpool, which saw a high rate of infections

A man who spent 60 days being treated for coronavirus has become the last patient to leave an intensive care unit in Blackpool.

Roehl Ribaya, 47, arrived at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on 29 May and spent 48 days on a ventilator.

The unit has treated 94 serious Covid-19 cases as the seaside town saw a high number of infections.

The father-of-one from St Annes said: "I was sure I was going to die. How can you thank people who saved your life?"

Image copyright Blackpool Victoria Hospital Image caption Dr Jason Cupitt (centre) said Mr Ribaya's recovery showed "we have survived the first wave"

The Filipino aerospace engineer will now move to a general ward to complete his rehabilitation after being clapped out by intensive care staff.

"It's amazing to be able to wave goodbye to our last Covid patient," lead consultant Dr Jason Cupitt said.

"It sends out the message that we have survived the first wave of this silent killer"

However, the doctor sounded a note of caution about the future, adding: "Sadly as time goes on we will see new cases so we need to remain vigilant and keep fighting."

'Emotional rollercoaster'

Mr Ribaya said the staff had "given me my life back" and he "cannot thank them enough".

He continued: "I have not seen my son for more than 60 days. My wife is a sister at Blackpool Victoria so I have seen her, but it will be wonderful to go home."

He also thanked the local Filipino community who he said had "helped me fight this battle through prayer."

Speaking about the wider pandemic, Dr Cupitt said it had been the biggest "emotional rollercoaster" in his 19 years as a consultant.

"One of the hardest things was having to talk to families over the phone who could not be with their loved ones," he said.

"I have seen colleagues break down in tears with the heartbreak of dealing with separated loved ones and trying to explain what could happen."

But he said they had always formed strong bonds with patients and their families.

"There are patients I will certainly remember for the rest of my life as they were part of the most frightening and exciting time of my career."

