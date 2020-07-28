Image copyright Stephen Harrison/Geograph Image caption Harrison appeared at Liverpool Crown Court and admitted six offences

An ex-detective who appeared to be a "pillar of the community" was a sexual predator "behind the scenes".

Keith Harrison, 79, repeatedly abused one girl between the ages of eight and 11 and another aged under 10.

At Liverpool Crown Court judge Louise Brandon, told Harrison he was a "mass of contradictions" who appeared to see himself as a victim.

Admitting six sex assaults, Harrison, who worked for Lancashire Police and of Blackburn, was jailed for six years.

Neil Bisayra, prosecuting, said the retired detective constable had molested the girls after playing games with them.

Victim's suicidal thoughts

He said the children had not wanted to tell the police about the abuse at the time, but it came to light some years later when the older girl told a counsellor about her ordeal.

The court was told both girls had struggled to move on with their lives with the younger on anti-depressants and experiencing suicidal thoughts.

Jonathan Duffy, defending, said Harrison, of Merchants House, Merchants Quay, had no previous convictions and "has no clear explanation as to why he behaved as he did".

"He accepts without reservation that what he did was wrong and... he knows he must be punished," Mr Duffy said.

'Saw himself as victim'

Sentencing Harrison, Judge Brandon said he "perhaps more than most, should have known there is no justification for what you did... but you carried on anyway".

She said psychiatric and pre-sentence reports had revealed a "mass of contradictions" in which Harrison appeared to see himself as a victim.

"You no doubt saw yourself as a pillar of the community but behind the scenes you were a predator," she said.

Imposing a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order banning him from unsupervised contact with children, she added his claim not to have gained sexual gratification from his behaviour was "particularly concerning".

