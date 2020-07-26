Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A683 between Brookhouse and Caton

A motorcyclist, believed to be in his 60s, has died in a crash.

The man, from Morecambe, was riding on the A683 between Brookhouse and Caton when his bike collided with a Ford Puma travelling in the opposite direction.

Emergency crews attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene, Lancashire Police said.

Police have appealed for witnesses or motorists who may have dashcam footage of the crash at about 18:25 on Saturday to contact them.