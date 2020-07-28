Image caption Lancashire Council of Mosques has advised Muslims to celebrate Eid at home

Celebrations of Eid al-Adha will not be allowed to take place in parks in Blackburn in a bid to combat a coronavirus spike in the town.

Previous year's events have attracted 4,500 - 5,000 people across the borough.

Blackburn had the highest coronavirus infection rate in England last week and has been named an "area for intervention" by the government.

Lancashire Council of Mosques advised Muslims to celebrate Eid at home.

Blackburn's Director of Public Health, Professor Dominic Harrison, said mosques will be allowed to put up marquees on their land to accommodate extra worshippers for prayer as long as social distancing of two metres is followed, everyone wears a face covering and a risk assessment is carried out.

Following a review on Monday, Blackburn with Darwen Council also decided to maintain the special measures brought in two weeks ago.

They include tighter limits on visitors from another household and postponing the re-opening of gyms and leisure centres.

Council leader Mohammed Khan, has asked for a third testing unit - and equipment to deliver kits door to door in the worst-affected areas.

He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "The current measures are containing the spike in the virus but are not reducing it enough to lift them.

"If we get more testing we will have a better picture and we will review the situation."

