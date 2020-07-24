Image caption Mobile testing units have been set up in Nelson and Barnoldswick

Covid-19 tests have been made available to every resident in Pendle, regardless of whether they have symptoms, in an effort to stop the virus spreading.

The area has seen a rise in coronavirus cases over the past two weeks.

Pendle Council leader Mohammed Iqbal said the move to universal testing was "a big step forward" in a bid to identify people who are asymptomatic.

He said residents should "do it for Pendle, adding those who found they were positive should then self-isolate.

The latest Public Health England data showed the rate of new cases in the area on Tuesday was 45.9, up from 33.9 the week before.

Mr Iqbal said increased testing "will play a big part in reducing the spread of Covid-19".

"The government is supporting our efforts by making mass testing available to local people.

"This is a big step forward as it will help to identify people who may not have symptoms but who have the virus."

Mobile testing units will run in Nelson and Barnoldswick until 31 July to test people who book online.

Appointments can be booked on the council website, which can also be used to request a home testing kit.

The move followed residents in nearby Blackburn being told lockdown measures would not be eased in the town due to a spike in cases.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk