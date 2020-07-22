Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened on a ride at Blackpool's south pier

A woman was injured after being thrown from a fairground ride in Blackpool.

Police said she suffered head and neck injuries after falling from a Wurlitzer on the seaside town's south pier on Tuesday eveing.

The woman, aged in her 20s, was taken to hospital where her injuries were "not thought to be life-threatening", Lancashire Police said.

The incident is being investigated by the Health and Safety Executive, the force added.