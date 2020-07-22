Woman thrown from Blackpool pier Wurlitzer ride
- 22 July 2020
A woman was injured after being thrown from a fairground ride in Blackpool.
Police said she suffered head and neck injuries after falling from a Wurlitzer on the seaside town's south pier on Tuesday eveing.
The woman, aged in her 20s, was taken to hospital where her injuries were "not thought to be life-threatening", Lancashire Police said.
The incident is being investigated by the Health and Safety Executive, the force added.