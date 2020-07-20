Image copyright Google Image caption About 250 people attended a funeral at Jamia Ghosia mosque

Police will not investigate coronavirus rule breaches after 250 people attended a funeral at a mosque.

It comes after the Imam who led prayers at the Jamia Ghosia in Blackburn had tested positive for Covid-19 after the 13 July funeral.

The mosque committee had said police and public health officials were investigating the breach of a maximum of 30 people allowed at a funeral.

But Lancashire Police says it is one for public health officials alone.

Council officials have been contacted for comment about their inquiries.

Blackburn with Darwen has seen a "rising tide" in coronavirus cases in recent days, according to public health officials, centred on terraced houses with a high number of occupants.

Jamia Ghosia Mosque chairman Mir Zaman told the BBC it was their first funeral since lockdown and accepted they had made a mistake.

He explained that he thought there were no restrictions on numbers if hygiene and distancing measures were in place.

'Mosque under investigation'

The Imam had since "tested positive for Covid 19 and is recovering from the virus".

Since 4 July, a maximum of 30 people have been allowed at funerals.

In an email to worshippers, seen by the BBC, it said "around 250 participants" attended the funeral prayer.

"Furthermore the mosque is under investigation by the police and public health for exceeding the number of people allowed to participate in a funeral, which is 30, and for failing to comply with the law," the email explained.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Most of Blackburn's new cases were in the South Asian community

"There is a possibility that other attendees may also have been infected at the Janazza prayers."

Most new coronavirus cases have been among Blackburn's South Asian community, public health officials said.

For the next month, the area's 148,000 residents have been told to observe the rules in a bid to avoid a Leicester-style lockdown.

