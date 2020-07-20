Image copyright Blackpool Council Image caption Lynn Williams had been interim leader following her predecessor's suspension by the Labour Party

A woman is to lead Blackpool Council for the first time, replacing the former leader who stepped down after his suspension by the Labour Party.

Simon Blackburn resigned in June pending an investigation into an allegation from a woman about his behaviour.

His deputy, councillor Lynn Williams, has been appointed his replacement.

Proposing her, Councillor Ivan Taylor said her "hurricane advance in politics knows no bounds".

Ms Williams - who has been the acting leader since Mr Blackburn's resignation - was voted in as permanent leader at a meeting of the full council.

Image copyright Blackpool Council Image caption Councillor Simon Blackburn led Blackpool Council since 2011 before resigning in June

Councillor Paula Burdess was appointed the deputy mayor, becoming the first black woman to hold the office.

The Labour councillor, who was also the authority's first black female councillor, said it was a "great honour and privilege", adding she would "champion" diversity and wanted to "raise Blackpool's profile as the fairest and most inclusive town of all".

Mr Blackburn became the leader of Blackpool's Labour group a decade ago and has led the council since 2011.

