Woman charged with murdering baby daughter

A woman has been charged with the murder of her eight-month-old baby daughter.

Francesca Howarth died in hospital in 2018 after being found unresponsive at a home in Frederick Street in Blackpool.

A post-mortem examination found she had been suffocated.

Caitlin Jones, 21, of Willowbank Avenue in Blackpool has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Lancashire Police said a man and woman, both aged 19, were initially arrested on suspicion of murder and released under investigation.

The man has since been released with no further action.