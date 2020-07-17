Image copyright LFRS Image caption Fire crews were called to the blaze on the pier at about 03:00 BST

About 50 firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a workshop on Blackpool's Central Pier.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said crews found a workshop and a ride well alight half way along the pier just after 03:00 BST.

Incident commander Mark Winder said: "Fortunately early firefighter action has extinguished the fire to the extent there is no visible flame."

An investigation is being conducted into its cause, he added.

The Promenade is currently closed from Foxhall Square to New Bonny Street. The junction with Chapel Street is also closed.

Blackpool's piers

Image caption The Big Wheel was first installed on Central Pier in 1990

The Grade II listed North Pier opened in 1863 and is the oldest remaining example of a pier designed by celebrated seaside architect Eugenius Birch. It suffered substantial storm damage in 2013

Central Pier followed in 1868. A 33m-high (108ft) Ferris wheel known as the Big Wheel was installed in 1990

South Pier, originally called Victoria Pier, is the youngest of the three structures, opening in 1893

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk