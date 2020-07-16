Image copyright Big Kid Circus Image caption The circus troupe were due to start their tour in Morecambe when lockdown measures were introduced

A Cuban circus troupe stuck in the UK due to the lockdown is staging free shows to thank the seaside town that helped its performers "survive".

Big Kid Circus tour was due to start in Morecambe, Lancashire, when events were cancelled across England in March.

The troupe of 25 performers were not entitled to government support and lived in trailers in the resort.

Big Kid Circus said the free shows were a thank you to the town for all its "support and kindness".

Outdoor performances were given the green light by the government to go ahead from 11 July with restrictions.

Big Kid Circus has announced a number of free performances between 22-26 July in Morecambe.

Posting on Facebook, it said: "Thank you Morecambe for all the support and kindness towards us. You helped us survive all this time and now it is our turn to give back something."

Big Kid Circus is made up of 25 performers who tour from February to November as part of a circus residency with 10 other UK-based artists.

Julia Kirilova, from the troupe, set up a crowdfunding page during lockdown to raise money for "basic needs of food, shelter and general health and wellbeing".

Morecambe Food Bank donated parcels to performers who in turn helped the charity with deliveries.

