Firefighters tackle blaze in Oswaldtwistle
Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a commercial property in Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire.
Ten fire engines from Hyndburn and Blackburn were called to reports of a fire on Brookside Street at 13:17 BST.
Homes and businesses are being advised to close their windows and doors as a precaution.
A North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) spokeswomen said an ambulance was at the scene but there were no casualties so far.
The fire is affecting a single storey building approximately 50ft (15m) by 65ft (20m).
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk