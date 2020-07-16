Firefighters tackle blaze in Oswaldtwistle

Image copyright @BlackburnFire Image caption Fire crews were called to Brookside Street at 13:17 BST

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a commercial property in Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire.

Ten fire engines from Hyndburn and Blackburn were called to reports of a fire on Brookside Street at 13:17 BST.

Homes and businesses are being advised to close their windows and doors as a precaution.

A North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) spokeswomen said an ambulance was at the scene but there were no casualties so far.

The fire is affecting a single storey building approximately 50ft (15m) by 65ft (20m).

