Image caption A mobile testing site has been set up on the border of Nelson and Barrowford until Sunday

Increased testing has been introduced in Pendle following a sharp rise in people testing positive for Covid-19.

The area in East Lancashire was second highest for new cases in England last week, according to public health stats.

"There is a cause for concern and we need to continue to be careful," said David Whipp, council deputy leader.

But he said the council was "not going as far as Blackburn with Darwen" which has brought in extra restrictions following a spike in infections.

"The overall numbers and the consistency of the level of transmission is much lower in Pendle and much lower than in Leicester, for instance, so that's one of the reasons why we don't need to go as far," he said.

Image caption There has been an increase in the number of people testing positive for Covid-19 in Pendle

In the Public Health England report based on the week to 11 July, Pendle was second for new cases with the equivalent of 76.6 per 100,000 population, up from 14.2 per 100,000.

It was significantly behind Leicester, which has had a local lockdown imposed, at 120.2 per 100,000.

A taskforce has been set up by Pendle Council to help curb the rise in cases.Other steps being taken include working with local shops and other businesses to make sure they are Covid-19 secure and communicating with community leaders to help get vital safety messages across.

Mr Whipp said it had already employed an extra environmental health officer, adding it is demanding "better" and "more timely" data from the government.

Dr Sakthi Karunanithi, director of public health for Lancashire, said it is important "to work together to keep our communities safe".

"With the slight increase in the Covid-19 infection rate in Pendle, it's really important to stay alert to the risks," he said.

The new weekly PHE figures will be published later today.

