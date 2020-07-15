Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Various council-owned firms running transport and leisure services have been hit by the pandemic

Eight companies owned by Blackpool Council face losses of up to £18m due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Blackpool Transport, the Blackpool Entertainment Company and the Blackpool Operating Company are expected to be worst hit, a council meeting heard.

Director of resources Steve Thompson said while the figures were "quite eye-watering", the council was not at risk of insolvency.

But he said it would take five years for the companies to recover.

During April and May, the council faced extra spending of £11.2m on its day-to-day services mainly due to pressure from children's services, while another £12.8m of extra spending was in response to the pandemic, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Blackpool Transport had to reduce services and suspend trams during lockdown, a meeting of the council's executive was told.

'Five-year strategy'

Blackpool Entertainment Company manages the town's closed Winter Gardens and the Blackpool Operating Company runs the Sandcastle water park - both of which remain closed.

The other companies owned by the council are Blackpool Airport, Blackpool Coastal Housing, Blackpool Housing Company, Blackpool Waste Services and Lancashire Management Operations.

Mr Thompson said he believed the council had enough money in its reserves and balances to cope with the pressure, while the government had shown "a commitment to compensate local authorities for the loss of non-commercial income".

He said it had recently been reported 131 out of 151 upper tier authorities were at risk of insolvency during this financial year, but Blackpool was not one of them "as it stands".

He added: "We have done a significant piece of work looking at the best, worst and likely scenarios.

"At this point in time we are looking at a range between a loss of £9m and a loss of £18m.

"We have been working very closely with all the companies to develop a five-year strategy where the council can support them to help them claw that back."