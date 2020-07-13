Image caption Blackburn with Darwen Council said the account had been closed down

A false Twitter account has been spreading misleading information about pub closures in Lancashire, a council has warned.

Blackburn with Darwen Council said an account had been set up using a similar Twitter handle to its own feed.

It said tweets by the unverified account had been posted about pubs in Blackburn closing despite the coronavirus lockdown easing.

The council said the account had been reported and was later suspended.

