Lorry carrying vodka 'stolen at knifepoint' in Carnforth
- 10 July 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-lancashire-53365210?at_custom4=C64F250A-C2B6-11EA-96DD-C09F4D484DA4&at_campaign=64&at_medium=custom7&at_custom2=twitter&at_custom1=link&at_custom3=Regional+BBC+North+WestRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A lorry containing crates of vodka was stolen after the driver was held at knifepoint, police have said.
Four people were arrested after the HGV was targeted at from Truckhaven in Carnforth, Lancashire, at about 01:40 BST.
Greater Manchester Police said the lorry was later stopped on the M62 near Birch Services following a pursuit.
The four suspects were arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle and taken into custody for questioning.
Overnight, this lorry was stolen at knifepoint robbery in Lancaster. It was sighted by @LancsTacOps after causing significant disruption on the m/way. It was pursued into GMP on the M61 where @NWmwaypolice & #TVIU joined. Stung several times & stopped on M62. 5 arrested. #1team pic.twitter.com/DlUwoiOrMx— GMP Traffic (@gmptraffic) July 10, 2020
End of Twitter post by @gmptraffic