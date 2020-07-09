Image copyright Ribble Valley Council/ Image caption Ribble Valley deputy mayor James Rogerson said the virus risk was being "overplayed"

A deputy mayor who claimed the dangers of coronavirus are being exaggerated has been criticised for making "totally inappropriate" comments.

While it was "absolutely terrible" people had died, James Rogerson said the risks were overplayed by the media.

The Conservative Ribble Valley councillor highlighted the issue of people being too scared to take tests for other life-threatening conditions.

Ribble Valley Council said it would always follow government guidance.

'Brainwashed'

Mr Rogerson said media coverage had left people "absolutely petrified" and most people "just want to get on with their lives".

"People have died and it is absolutely terrible, but it is not as deadly as being made out," he was further quoted by the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

"A big section of society are going to be too frightened to socialise with each other. That fear will be killing people.

"I have read recently two million people have missed cancer appointments.

"We're being brainwashed to accept a lot more control over our lives. People don't realise they will have a lot of freedoms taken away from them."

However, Ribble Valley's Conservative MP Nigel Evans said Mr Rogerson's views did not reflect the wider views of the party.

"It's totally inappropriate and he's completely wrong," he said.

"They may be his personal views but quite frankly he does not speak on behalf of the Conservative Party.

"Forty-six thousand people have died. This is a worldwide pandemic and you cannot over exaggerate the impact it has had.

"The media have played an incredibly important role in feeding the right information to people."

Allan Knox, leader of the borough's Liberal Democrats, said: "I would recommend [people] take advice from experts who have appropriate qualifications in virology, epidemiology or public health."

A Ribble Valley Council spokesman said: "Although individual councillors have a democratic right to voice their views, we would like to make it clear that the council follows the government's public health guidance on coronavirus."

Mr Rogerson later told the Lancashire Telegraph he stood by his comments.

"I am not saying anything against the council, which is following the government's guidelines. I am criticising national media coverage."

