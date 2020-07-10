Image caption Chorley's A&E has been closed since March due to the pandemic

Chorley and South Ribble Hospital's emergency department could reopen in September after its temporary closure during the coronavirus pandemic.

It was shut in March so its sister hospital, the Royal Preston, had sufficient critical care capacity for Covid-19 patients, LDRS reported.

But the hospital trust warned that a second wave or "serious local outbreak" of the virus could delay the plans.

MP Sir Lindsay Hoyle said he would "push" for the date "to be honoured".

Staff from Chorley were transferred to Preston during the coronavirus pandemic to "provide focused care for seriously ill patients with Covid-19", with Chorley temporarily downgraded to an urgent care centre.

The long-term future of the emergency department remains in doubt, however, after a report last year by two clinical commissioning groups concluded it would not be "clinically viable".

The unit had been operating on a part-time basis for three years and spent much of 2016 closed.

'Essential A&E services'

"We promised local people that we would reopen the emergency department as soon as it is safe to do so and we will deliver on that promise," said Karen Partington, Lancashire Teaching Hospitals' chief executive.

"We are working towards a September date for this. However, it is really important that everybody recognises that if Covid-19 cases begin to rise significantly, or other safety concerns are identified, we will need to revisit the situation."

The trust will now need funding from NHS England to make the necessary structural changes at Chorley A&E to enable the social distancing for patients and staff.

"After intense lobbying, I am pleased that we finally have a time frame as to when we can expect to see our A&E reopen," said Chorley MP Sir Lindsay.

"Residents have been forced to travel to Preston, Wigan or even further afield and this is a situation I do not want to see last longer than absolutely necessary.

"As Chorley and South Ribble sees continued growth in population, we need A&E services that support local need, and that is why it is essential A&E services are provided from Chorley and South Ribble Hospital."