Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Insp Dave Wilson, centre, has thanked Charlie Belcher and Joshua Hayward-Jones for their "brave actions"

Two boys who "instinctively" ran to the scene of a hit-and-run car crash to rescue a mother and her one-year-old son have been recognised for their bravery.

Charlie Belcher and Joshua Hayward-Jones, both aged 12, pulled the mother and child from the smouldering vehicle in Blackpool.

The friends "acted selflessly to provide help and support", police said.

The boys have each been given an official letter of gratitude.

Insp Dave Wilson, of Lancashire Police, said: "There has been negative coverage about the behaviour of some young people in the area at the moment so it is fitting that we are able to take the time to recognise the positive actions of some of our local boys."

'Brave actions'

The crash, which involved a VW Golf and a Peugeot, happened shortly before 20:00 BST on 29 June on Devonshire Road.

Inquiries are continuing after the driver of the Volkswagen fled the scene.

Describing how the drama unfolded, Charlie said: "We were going to the park to watch the sunset and heard a loud thud behind us and two cars had collided.

"We didn't know what to do so we just ran over there."

The pair then managed to wrench open the car's damaged door despite smoke rising from the vehicle, before helping the shaken woman and child.

Police said the victims thankfully did not suffer serious injuries.

"I can't remember what was going through my head at the time. We just wanted to save them," added Joshua.

Insp Wilson said: "I don't know how I would have reacted at that age but these two boys have instinctively run towards the scene and opened the damaged door on one of the vehicles to rescue them.

"It is an honour to be able to recognise their brave actions."