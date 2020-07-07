Image copyright Family handout Image caption Aya Hachem was a young trustee for the Children's Society

Two more people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old law student who was killed in a drive-by shooting.

Aya Hachem died when shots were fired from a passing car as she was shopping in Blackburn, Lancashire on 17 May.

Police in Spain arrested a 30-year-old Manchester man on suspicion of murder after a European Arrest Warrant was executed in Fuengirola on Saturday.

Another man, 33, was held in Manchester on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The man detained in Spain is currently subject to extradition proceedings.

Searches are taking place at addresses on Grasmere Road and Moss Lane in Partington, Manchester following the 33-year-old's arrest.

Seven people have been charged with murder and the attempted murder of the intended target of the shooting, while two others were released pending further inquiries.

Ms Hachem was walking along King Street to the Lidl supermarket when she was hit by one of two bullets fired from a car.

The Lebanon-born teenager was a second-year student at the University of Salford.

