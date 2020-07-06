Image copyright Environment Agency Image caption Water near Rishton Paper Mill is being analysed by Environment Agency officers

Several children have become ill after swimming in potentially polluted water near a mill in Lancashire.

Public Health England has advised anyone developing sickness, diarrhoea or fever after swimming at Rishton Paper Mill to contact their GP.

The site has been cordoned off by Hyndburn Council and people have been advised to stay away from the water.

The Environment Agency said it was aware of "potential pollution" and was working to determine the cause.

Officers have attended the site and were carrying out tests.

PHE confirmed children had become ill but could not confirm precisely how many.

A spokeswoman said open water swimming can "increase the risk of respiratory, skin, ear and eye infections".

