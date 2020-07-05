Preston crash: Pedestrian, 19, hit by car dies
- 5 July 2020
A 19-year-old pedestrian has died after being hit by a car.
The man was struck by an Audi at the junction of Station Road and Nelson Street, in Preston, at about 22:00 BST on Saturday, Lancashire Police said.
He suffered "multiple injuries and despite the efforts of emergency crews sadly died a short time later," a police spokesperson said.
The 30-year-old driver, who was also hurt, and three passengers with minor injuries were taken to hospital.
Police have appealed for any witnesses to contact them.