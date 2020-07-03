Image copyright Sean Conboy/Visit Blackpool Image caption Blackpool Illuminations attracts thousands of visitors each year

People in the UK have been invited to nominate their "Corona Heroes" to be included in a display at Blackpool Illuminations.

Blackpool Council wants to feature 50 NHS and other key workers in the piece.

The council said the illuminations were a "perfect opportunity" to recognise those who had worked "tirelessly and selflessly" during the coronavirus pandemic.

This year's illuminations have been extended by two months.

Councillor Gillian Campbell, cabinet member for tourism and culture, said: "The Corona Heroes section will allow us to put just some of our NHS and key workers up in lights.

"Our theme of Bring On The Light for this year's display is intended to celebrate the nation's re-emergence from a period of darkness, which has seen the worst public health crisis in a generation."

Successful entries will be chosen by the illuminations' creative curator Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen.

This year the famous light show will start on 4 September and run until 3 January to help rejuvenate tourism in the town.

