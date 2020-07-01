Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was abducted on Dalton Square and escaped an hour later in Garstang

A man has been charged with kidnapping a woman who was abducted in a "terrifying ordeal", police said.

The 45-year-old was pulled into a van by a man, police added, who then drove off with her inside from Dalton Square, Lancaster at about 14:00 BST on 5 June.

She escaped about an hour later on Cockerham Road in Garstang, said a Lancashire Constabulary spokesperson.

Darren Hodgson, 50, of Barnacre Close, Lancaster is due to appear at Preston Crown Court on 8 July.

Det Con Ben Heap said: "This must have been a terrifying ordeal for the victim who was... driven around for over an hour before she managed to escape."

Police have appealed for anyone who saw a grey Renault van in the area at the time to contact them.

