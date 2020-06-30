Image copyright Asif Yaqub Image caption Asif Yaqub has been sub-postmaster in Mellor for 10 years

A sub-postmaster whose wife opened a letter stating non-British people should "go back to your land" said whoever sent it must be "wired wrong".

Asif Yaqub, who runs Mellor post office in Lancashire, was one of five recipients of the letter, which contained threats and Nazi imagery.

The 43-year-old said it left him in "shock", adding: "I was thinking 'where do I belong?' This is my country."

Lancashire Police has launched an investigation into the letters.

A force spokeswoman confirmed a total of five letters were received at branches in Padiham, Burnley and Pendle on 24 June.

It is understood the people targeted were all from ethnic minority backgrounds.

Threats of violence

The letter, which was not addressed to Mr Yaqub personally, stated it was sent by a militia group and made a number of threats of violence to anyone who was "a woman or man and was born in another country".

Mr Yaqub said it was opened by his wife and the manager of his shop, adding that reading it had left them "shaken up".

"I tried to take on the burden to calm them down and joked 'don't worry, it can't be serious as they haven't put a first class stamp on it'."

However, he said after reading it he "just couldn't believe it".

"I'm born and bred here [and] I've never seen this kind of literature before.

"I was thinking 'where do I belong?' For me - England, Pendle, Lancashire - this is my country."

He said those responsible were "only a minority", adding: "I think they are wired wrong."

The residents of Mellor, where he has lived for 10 years, are "beautiful people", he said.

Det Insp Andy Horne said the letters were not thought to pose a direct threat to any individual and officers were investigating a link to a number of others received by post offices across the county in December.

A Post Office spokesman said the company was supporting the police effort "to apprehend those responsible".

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk