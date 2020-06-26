Image copyright Police handout Image caption Danny Wise's family said their "beautiful boy" would "be forever in our hearts"

A man has been charged with murdering another man who was stabbed to death.

Danny Wise, 32, was found injured close to the junction of Laidleys Walk and Macbeth Road in Fleetwood on Wednesday.

He was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital where he later died. Post-mortem tests gave the cause of death as a single stab wound to the neck.

Rhys Austin, 22, of Broadwater Avenue, Fleetwood, has been charged with murder and will appear at Blackpool Magistrates' Court later.

In a tribute Mr Wise's family said: "Our family is broken, but your passing has brought us closer together.

"You will be forever in our hearts my beautiful boy and you will live on through your amazing little boy."

