Image copyright Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption A man pulled to safety by firefighters is being treated in hospital for facial injuries in

A couple have been rescued by firefighters after a suspected arson attack on a house in Blackpool.

The fire broke out before 05:00 BST and spread to all three floors of the property in Alfred Street, said Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.

A man, aged in his 40s, was taken to hospital with a facial injury while a woman declined treatment.

Investigators believe the fire was started deliberately and police have launched an arson investigation.

"Initial enquiries between both the fire service and police suggest accelerants may have been used to start the blaze," Det Insp Jamie Lillystone, of Lancashire Police, said.

"This is clearly very concerning and we are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward."

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk