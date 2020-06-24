Image copyright Google Image caption Danny Wise, 32, died shortly after arriving at hospital

A man has died after being stabbed in the neck in "broad daylight".

Lancashire Police said Danny Wise, 32, was found at about 08:00 BST at the junction of Laidleys Walk and Macbeth Road in Fleetwood.

Officers believe he was attacked earlier in Mowbray Place. He was taken to hospital, but died shortly afterwards.

A man, aged 22, of Fleetwood who police say was known to Mr Wise, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Appealing for information, Det Ch Insp Gareth Willis said: "These are tragic and very sad circumstances."

"This incident has taken place in broad daylight [and] I believe a lot of people, including residents in the Macbeth Road, Mowbray Place and Mowbray Road areas, could have vital information," he said.

"We believe both men were known to each other and at this stage, we are not looking for anyone else in connection with our enquiries."

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk