Image copyright Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Striking images taken by the fire service's drone showed the extent of the spillage

A clean-up operation is under way after a sinking boat spilt a large fuel slick across the water of a marina.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) said it was called to a leak from a fishing vessel in Glasson Dock Marina, Lancaster at about 08:00 BST.

It said it used a 490ft (150m) boom - a temporary floating barrier - to contain the leak and mitigate its environmental impact, with help from other agencies.

The extent of the slick was captured from the air by LFRS's drone.

Image copyright Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service used a boom to contain the leak

A spokesman for the service said after the spill was contained, the clean-up operation was passed to Lancaster City Council.

He added that residents nearby no longer needed to keep windows and doors closed.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk