Blackpool Illuminations extended 'to aid tourism'

Image copyright Sean Conboy/Visit Blackpool Image caption Blackpool Illuminations attract thousands of visitors each year

Blackpool Illuminations will be extended to 3 January to help the town's Covid-19-stricken tourism trade.

Hoteliers had argued extending the Illuminations, which usually end in November, could save some businesses.

Thousands of spectators normally gather along the seafront to enjoy the lightshow's switch-on but this year it will be live-streamed on 4 September.

It will be the first time in more than 70 years the resort's switch-on event will not be held in the street.

Clare Smith, president of Stay Blackpool which represents the town's hoteliers, said extending the season was "huge" for the hotel trade.

"It could be the difference between some hotels surviving or going out of business," she said.

"Most of us were not thinking of making a profit this year just minimising our losses and this will help a lot."

Image copyright Sean Conboy/Visit Blackpool Image caption Race horse and Grand National winner Red Rum once helped switch on the famous lights

Ms Campbell, cabinet member for tourism and culture on Blackpool Council, said she was aware of how much the tourism industry was suffering amid the pandemic, adding she hoped the extension would give them "an opportunity to bring in some additional trade".

The hour-long switch-on concert, hosted by Diversity's Ashley and Jordan Banjo, will feature pre-recorded performances and live acts, which will be filmed inside the Blackpool Tower Ballroom at a closed event.

The on-going coronavirus restrictions meant that "sadly" the usual mass gathering in the street would not be possible, Ms Campbell said.

However, she added: "It would be unthinkable not to launch Blackpool Illuminations without an extraordinary event.

"Staging the first ever virtual switch-on concert to a mass audience watching from home does exactly that."

